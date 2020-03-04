1939-2020

Brenda Elizabeth Barnes—a loving mother and grandmother, cherished sister and beloved aunt who savored the arts, culture and literature and whose experiences across the globe gave her a gracious wisdom and sense of humor—died on January 26, 2020. She was 80.

Brenda was born on June 2, 1939, one of the first to be born at Wilcox Memorial Hospital in Lihue, Kauai, in what was then a territory of the United States. She lived in Kealia, Kauai with her parents and sisters, attending Kauai’s Kapaa Schools and later Punahou High School on Oahu until her family moved to Napa Valley in 1955. She graduated from St. Helena High School in 1957 and went on to become valedictorian at Napa Junior College. In 1959, her parents and sisters moved to Puerto Rico, where she worked at the Aguirre Credit Union while studying comparative English literature at the University of Puerto Rico, a fitting focus for someone who would remain a voracious reader throughout her life.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}