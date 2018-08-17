1939—2018
Brenda Louise Frommelt died on August 12th, 2018, at the age of 79. She was born on February 20th, 1939, at Parks Victory Hospital in Napa, CA to Vito (Bonny) and Elizabeth (Babe) Bonagiuso. She grew up in Napa and St. Helena, graduating from St. John’s Catholic School and Napa High School.
Brenda inspired generations of students as the Regional Occupation Programtudent Store teacher at Vintage High School 1975-2001. Prior to teaching, she worked at Wells Fargo bank. She married the love of her life, Tom, in 1962. Together they built a beautiful life in their home on Yellowstone Street where the garage door was always open and no one ever knocked.
She will be dearly missed by all those who love her; her children, AJ (Brigette) Frommelt, Mary (Scott) Olesen, Patricia Frommelt, and Tom Frommelt (Sherry Moser); her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Peter) Kelly, Samantha Olesen, Jacob Frommelt and Stacey (Eli) Lopez; and also her great grandchildren Beckett, Colton and McKinzie Kelly and Beau and Riley Lopez.
She is survived by her sister, Adele Christensen, sister-in-laws Mary Pimentel and Carol Frommelt, brother-in-laws Robert Frommelt and Emilio “Buzz” Bosetti. Brenda is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and relatives who have brought her great joy throughout her life. She will be greatly missed by her dog, Buddy.
She was predeceased in death by her parents, husband Tom of 53 years, sister Dory Bosetti, daughter Mary Katherine, sister-in-law Patricia Streblow, and brother-in-law John Frommelt.
The family wishes to thank ER and ICU staff at Queen of the Valley Hospital.
Donations in Brenda’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Apollinaris Church on Thursday, August 23rd at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of Claffey & Rota Funeral Home.