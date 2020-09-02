× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1991—2020

Brian Chastain passed away on August 27, 2020. He was Born June 9, 1991 to Lorry Trudell and Dan Chastain and was raised in Napa. Brian was one of 4 siblings.

Brian enjoyed life and getting together with family and friends. He had a passion for fishing and sports. He will be deeply missed by his many Friends and Family.

He is survived by his Nana, Father Dan and Stepmom Cindy, Siblings Paul, Chris, and Shannon.