1991—2020
Brian Chastain passed away on August 27, 2020. He was Born June 9, 1991 to Lorry Trudell and Dan Chastain and was raised in Napa. Brian was one of 4 siblings.
Brian enjoyed life and getting together with family and friends. He had a passion for fishing and sports. He will be deeply missed by his many Friends and Family.
He is survived by his Nana, Father Dan and Stepmom Cindy, Siblings Paul, Chris, and Shannon.
