Brian Patrick Moore, Jr.

March 13, 1926 - March 6, 2023

NAPA - Brian Patrick Moore, Jr. passed away peacefully on March 6, 2023. A long-time Napa Valley resident, "Pat" was born on March 13, 1926, in Alameda, CA, to Eleanor Disney and Brian Patrick Moore, Sr. After graduating, Patrick enlisted in the Air Corps in June of 1944, where he served as a Radio Operator and Mechanic. He was honorably discharged in 1945, to allow him to accept a commission in the Air National Guard where he was an Aeronautical Equipment Specialist. He earned a BS in Aircraft Engineering from the Air Force Engineering Academy and the University of Illinois.

Anyone who got to know Pat was often regaled with incredible accounts from his various military service connections. He had a top security clearance that allowed him to hear tales intended "for His eyes only" which many years after the facts held listeners spellbound! (Don't worry, no national security risk was ever involved). Even in his later years, some of his greatest joys were sharing his stories, telling jokes, and generating laughter.

Pat married the love of his life, Eleanor Berta Moore in April of 1950. She was always "dressed to the nines," with her signature up-swept hairstyle. Pat called her his Greta Garbo, and she was! (He never lost his love of beauty, and enjoyed watching a multitude of sports, but especially woman's volleyball). Eleanor worked first for the Department of the Navy and then the Fleet Material Support Office. They shared their love of supporting the troops and being proud American citizens.

Over time Pat created several successful businesses. He was an inventor extraordinaire, an example being creating "fail safe" electrical connections for both Peterbilt and the United States missile program. His motto was, "make a quality product faster, better, and more efficient than competitors." Even after retirement, he continued to come up with a "better way." He commuted to work from Alameda until he sold his final business.

He and Eleanor then settled into their lovely St. Helena rural Napa Valley estate. Always a sports car enthusiast, Pat was ready to wheel and deal in a moment's notice... for the right price! He had a garage built to protect his purchases and even had a professional pit and small machine shop in order to work on his current favorite. Their country home always included dogs, from early German shepherds, poodles, and Yorkshire terriers, to Pat's most recent pups several devoted chihuahuas, one of which kept him company for a while when he moved to The Meadows of Napa Valley.

An avid reader, Patrick always read the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. In his later years, he continued to read complicated engineering, physics, and mathematical books to keep his mind sharpened. He also loved to write, which led him to start a writing club. It started out as a group of fellow amateur writers gathered over a cup of coffee at the Napa Valley Roasting Co. in St. Helena. At these informal meetings, anyone could submit a typewritten story or poem to Pat and he would make copies to be shared at the next gathering. He named the group The Silverado Rough Writers and writers across all demographics were welcome to submit to Pat what became official, numbered, and dated journals. As Pat put it there was, "no editing, no retyping, just the real McCoy... A frog with warts, watch it jump!" Some of the St. Helena librarians photocopied and bound the journals in volumes starting in 1999. (The Silverado Rough Writers' writing can still be enjoyed today; just ask a librarian for help finding where they are displayed).

Patrick retained his sharpness, and "youthfulness" well into his 90's. His greatest accomplishment in his twilight years was his partnership with his Meadows of Napa Valley Care Team in both the Care Center and Assisted Living who together with his motivational determination and their commitment, perseverance, dedication, and compassion brought him back from a premature demise.

He was a dear, loyal friend to many. His warmth, stories, and heartfelt American spirit will be remembered and missed. At his request, there will be no memorial, and his burial will be private. Any remembrances in his honor might be given to We Care Animal Rescue, The Napa County Land Trust, or a veteran's organization of your choosing.