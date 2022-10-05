Brian Windish

On August 30, 2022 Brian went to be with The Lord. He was at home with family by his side. He lived a Challenging life due to Cerebral Palsy. Brian lived his life to the fullest with help from family and friends. He loved The Lord with ALL his Might and he loved to share the gospels and how to get to Heaven! To know him was to love him! He is pre-deceased by his father Meredith Windish who went to Heaven on November 20, 2020 age 94 and his mother Jean Windish on August 10, 1994 age 61. Also his twin sister Brenda shortly after her birth. Living relatives are brother Fred Miller, sister Tricia Guevara, brother in law Frank Guevara, nephews Jason and Travis Miller, cousins Sandy Mohler and Kevin Wallace.