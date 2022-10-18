Nov. 17, 1932—Oct. 6, 2022

Brother Nicholas Biehle, FSC (Raymond Anthony Biehle) was born in Fresno, CA on November 17, 1932, to William Joseph Biehle and Mary Magdalen Marak. He was a member of the De La Salle Christian Brothers for 71 years and died at home at Mont La Salle, Napa, CA on October 6, 2022. He attended San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, and St. Mary’s College in Moraga, CA.

Brother Nicholas served as a teacher and counselor at numerous schools: Bishop Armstrong High School, Sacramento; Sacred Heart High School, San Francisco; De La Salle High School, Concord; St. Mary’s College High School, Berkeley; San Joaquin Memorial High School, Fresno; and Justin-Siena High School, Napa. His hobbies included hiking, scuba diving, and bird watching.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Dolores Biehle of Fresno, and various nieces and nephews.

His funeral and burial took place on October 19, 2022 at Mont La Salle in Napa