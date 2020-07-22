Bruce Allen Hanscom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1952—2020

Bruce (Hippy) Allen Hanscom, a man who loved a good adventure, was called to his final journey on July 8, 2020, when he passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Born May 20,1952 to Floyd and Frances Hanscom, Bruce grew up and spent most of his years between Napa County, Ca. and Jackson County, Ore., including many years in his hometown of Prospect, Oregon.

Bruce was known for his love of the outdoors and he knew the backroads of Southern Oregon like the back of his hand. If you were lucky enough to go on a ‘Hanscom adventure’, you were sure to have had a good time driving way out to some of the most amazing places. Bruce enjoyed anything having to do with a body of water, fishing, camping, mushroom hunting, a game of cribbage or pool and a good time. He spent many years working as a logger and as a truck driver.