Bruce Allen Hanscom

1952—2020
Bruce (Hippy) Allen Hanscom, a man who loved a good adventure, was called to his final journey on July 8, 2020, when he passed away peacefully in his sleep.
Born May 20,1952 to Floyd and Frances Hanscom, Bruce grew up and spent most of his years between Napa County, Ca. and Jackson County, Ore., including many years in his hometown of Prospect, Oregon.
Bruce was known for his love of the outdoors and he knew the backroads of Southern Oregon like the back of his hand. If you were lucky enough to go on a ‘Hanscom adventure’, you were sure to have had a good time driving way out to some of the most amazing places. Bruce enjoyed anything having to do with a body of water, fishing, camping, mushroom hunting, a game of cribbage or pool and a good time. He spent many years working as a logger and as a truck driver.
Bruce always had a loyal dog by his side. His big heart, rosy cheeks, bushy beard and silly, light humor endeared him to everyone he met. Bruce’s children: Jessica, Jennifer, Lacey, Robert and Raymond, as well as his grandkids: Alana, Malakai, Jasmine, Sofia, Cheyenne, Weslyn, Madalyn and Liam were the center of his world. Bruce is survived by them and his newly found brother Shaun and sister Mildred. Bruce was preceded in death by his best dog, Trigger, grandson Jesus, sister Florence, and his brothers Edward, Samuel and Robert.
He will be greatly missed by so many.
Due to safety concerns related to the Corona virus, the family is postponing a memorial service
until a later time, most likely July of 2021, where friends and family can gather unhindered, share stories and properly send off Bruce’s spirit with wishes for wild women, good times, strong spirits and eternal heavenly adventures.
