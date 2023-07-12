LOS ANGELES - Bruce Newlan, born on November 24, 1930, in Long Beach, CA, died at his home under hospice care on July 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. He was 92 years old.

In 1967, Bruce's first foray into the Napa Valley was to buy ten acres of walnut orchard a few miles south of Yountville. He tore out the walnut trees and planted Cabernet Sauvignon grapes as his first vineyard.

In 1969, at his first harvest, Cabernet grapes commanded a premium price, and a good chunk of his investment was returned. Bruce practiced weekend farming for seven years and in 1974 he retired from Lockheed Sunnyvale, moved to Napa, and became a grape grower full time. He bought more acres of established vineyards in Napa Valley - 15 acres of Pinot Noir and 20 acres of Chardonnay grapes. Various wineries in the valley purchased his grapes and he started his own winery in 1978 in the barn on the first property he purchased.

The wine sold well and earned international awards. Bruce traveled all over the country doing tastings, and with the charm of meeting the owner//winemaker as a selling point these trips were profitable, yet not enough to provide money for expansion. By 2002, he decided to exit the wine business entirely.

In May 2023, he fell and seriously injured his back. While in bed recuperating, the years caught up to him and he checked out permanently on July 7, 2023.

For full obituary, please see claffeyandrota.com.

Funeral Service at Claffey and Rota 1975 Main St, Napa 94558, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.