1965—2018
Bruno “Paul” Pagendarm, a lifelong Napa Valley resident, was born Aug 27, 1965. He was the oldest child of Bruno and Janet Pagendarm. He passed peacefully on June 24th. Paul went through the St. Helena school system graduating in 1985.
Paul lived life to the fullest. Traveling to Alaska or visiting family in Oregon, he was on the go. He loved music and baseball. He could often be found at Giant’s baseball games with friends and went to so many Clink Black concerts that Clink’s assistant would always acknowledge his presence. Don Henley and the Eagles were also high on his list.
Paul’s personality was contagious; filled with joy, fun and laughter. He was a loving soul and an inspiration to others.
He is survived by his parents, sister Patricia Beck, niece Kelly Hershel (Derrick), nephew Chanse Thompson, great nephews Brantlee Conradson, Jaedyn Hershel, great niece Addysyn Conradson, uncle Chuck Pagendarm (Pam), Auntie Joan Comendant (JP), cousin Tosha Kaplan (Everett), and 2nd cousins Beckett and Talus.
Paul’s presence will be missed. The family is planning a private Celebration of Life August 25th.
Donations may be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.