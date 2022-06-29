Byron Joseph Carniglia

After a legendary career and long, productive life, Byron J. Carniglia passed away peacefully with his wife, Nancy, by his side. He was 91. Born February 20, 1931 in San Anselmo to Joseph and Matilda (Kaelin) Carniglia, Byron had two older sisters: June and Mae. He grew up in Santa Rosa, was an Altar Boy, a Boy Scout and during WWII, a Western Union delivery boy. He had an ear for music and was an unusually gifted pianist.

Byron went directly to work at 17 after graduating from Santa Rosa High School in 1948. Starting as a seasonal firefighter with California Division of Forestry (CDF) in Sonoma County, he retired in 2005 after 56 years with the department which is now Cal Fire. He spent years moving up through Sonoma County assignments, eventually working at Department HQ in Sacramento, a short assignment in Shasta-Trinity and a late-career post as Unit Chief of San Benito-Monterey. The bulk of his career was spent at St. Helena HQ as Unit Chief of Lake-Napa and later Sonoma-Lake-Napa. He served two years as Area Chief of the North Coast Region, and was the Napa County Fire Chief for nearly 30 years.

Byron married Nancy Nicholls in 1968. They had two children and have lived in St. Helena since 1973. He leaves behind daughter, Pamela (Doug West); son, Anthony (Samantha Hamilton); and five grandchildren who called him Chief: Sophie West, Peter West and Abigail, Joseph and Charles Carniglia.

In his final years he was lovingly cared for by his wife and the wonderful staff at Primrose Memory Care.

He is remembered fondly by the many nieces, nephews, cousins and colleagues he leaves behind.

His funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Helena Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., preceded by a viewing in the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Following the service, lunch and celebration of life will be held at the adjacent Parish Life Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods in Sonoma County or the Dementia Society of America.