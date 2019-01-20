1928—2018
Celestine Joseph (Joe) Welsh, left this life peacefully on Christmas, December 25, 2018. He was 90 years old.
Joe was born in Lead, SD and moved to Alameda CA during the 1940s with his family as the jobs to support the war effort were in the shipyards. Joe was a veteran, serving in the US Army during the Korean War. He attended St. Mary’s College in Moraga for a brief time before becoming a letter carrier with the US Postal Service — employment which lasted over 30 years. His primary route was along the coast of Alameda CA and he loved his job.
Joe met the love of his live, Jean Ireland, when his sister, Mary Helen, brought home her friend to visit—Mary and Jean were classmates at St. Mary’s Nursing School in San Francisco. Joe and Jean were married shortly thereafter, in May 1958.
Joe and Jean raised their family in San Leandro, CA. Upon retirement, they moved to Napa and enjoyed traveling the world.
Joe is pre-deceased by his parents, his brothers Edward, Bernard and Michael and sister Alice. He leaves behind a loving family: Wife of 60 years, Jean Marie, Sons Joseph, Tom (Laura) and Stephen, Daughter Sharon (Marty), sisters Phyllis and Mary, and brother Barney (Nannette) along with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A devout and faithful Catholic, Joe undoubtedly has attained his heavenly reward.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12: 00 noon, Saturday, January 26, 2018 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church 2725 Elm St, Napa, CA 94558.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at St. William’s Cemetery, Yale, SD.
The family would like to thank Hope Hospice, Dublin CA, for their loving care, as well as The Watermark at Rosewood Gardens, Livermore CA which became his home in the last 6 months of his life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hope Hospice, Watermark for Kids, The Native American Heritage Association or the charity of your choice.