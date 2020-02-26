Candace Marie Ledwich
1955 - 2020
Candi lost her brave fight with Leukemia on Valentine's Day.
You have free articles remaining.
A Napa native, born on March 10, 1955 to Dr. Thomas and Mary (Freddie) Ledwich, she attended St. John's Elementary and Justiniena High School before heading to UC Santa Cruz for her bachelor's degree. It was there, as a freshman, that she met the love of her life, Todd Tsukushi. They were married in Nov. 1978 and settled in Santa Cruz, raising two wonderful children, Kevin and Alyssa.
For several years, Candi ran Creative Pre-School and was on the Board of Santa Cruz Toddler Care Center. She then began her career as a 1st and 2nd grade teacher at Natural Bridges School, where she remained until it closed. She taught at Gault Elementary as long as she was able.
Candi's other love was dance. For 34 years she and Todd taught Ballroom Dance through the Santa Cruz Parks & Recreation Dept., and she spent many, many happy hours taking classes, teaching and performing at Dancenter, Capitola.
She is survived by her husband of more than 41 years, Todd, her son Kevin Tsukushi of Santa Cruz, her daughter Alyssa Tsukushi of Montrose, CO, her sister Lisa and brother Michael (Denise) of Napa. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Tom and her sister Martha.
No services are planned. If you would like to do something in remembrance, you could donate to the Arts or give supplies to an elementary school teacher, take a long walk along the shore or in the woods and admire the beauty of life, or you could dance.