1951—2019
Candy Marie Cocilova, 67, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with breast cancer.
Candy was a devoted Wife, Mother, Nonni and Friend. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Danny, and 3 children, David Cocilova, Diane Barbosa (Ricky) and Danielle Bier (Damian). She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Daniel, Isabella, Marco, Matteo and Caleb and fur kids, Frankie, Gemma and Ella.
In 1970, Candy received her cosmetology license and was a hairdresser at Gilberts on Chestnut Street in San Francisco. On September 11, 1971, Candy and Danny were married at Mission Dolores Catholic Church in San Francisco. They made their home in South San Francisco for the next 30 years where Candy operated a home daycare. Candy and Danny moved to Napa in 2001 and Candy continued working with children at Nagy Daycare until 2008.
It was always a dream of Candy’s to move to Napa and own a bed and breakfast. In 2008 her dream came true when she and Danny bought the Arbor Guest House. She loved her Inn so much and taking care of all of her guests. Candy loved people and people loved her. She became friends with everyone she met.
Candy loved spoiling her grandkids and taking them to her happiest place on earth, Disneyland. Candy and Mickey Mouse were on a first name basis. Any chance she had to take her family to Disneyland she did.
We would like to thank Dr. Ari Umutyan and staff for their compassionate care over the years and for all of her caring friends who have supported her during her fight. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Candy’s name to the Martin-O’Neil Cancer Center – 10 Woodland Road, Saint Helena, CA 94574
Services will be held at Tulocay Cemetery – 411 Coombsville Road, Napa on Monday, October 7, 2019. Viewing is from 9am -11am, Funeral Service is at 11:00am immediately followed by entombment.