1920—2019
Carl Botenhagen was born on May 4, 1920 in San Francisco. He attended Galileo High School and was employed at the Grant Market. He was in the Army Air Corps from 1941-46. He was married to Charlotte Jane Pryal in 1947, who passed in 1993. He was married to Patricia Pence in 1994, who passed in 2018. He was a devoted Catholic. He loved Yosemite and fishing. He is survived by five children, Father Paul Botenhagen, Michael Carl Botenhagen, James M. Botenhagen, Diane Marie Botenhagen and Linda Ann Botenhagen, as well as two step-sons, Wayne Pence and Dan Pence, and a small army of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 11am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Napa. A reception will follow. Internment will be at 1:30pm at Tulocay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the American Cancer Society or St. Anthony’s Dining Room.