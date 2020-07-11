1932—2020
Carl Frederick Schetter died peacefully surrounded by family in the early morning of June 23, 2020 in Sacramento at the age of 88.
A man of integrity, Carl exemplified a Carpe Diem philosophy, thanked his lucky stars every day for the love of his life, Susie, supported his kids in all of their endeavors, made his friends laugh and led a fulfilling life of hard work, responsibility, faith and fun.
Born May 12, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Hans O. and Paula (Stegemann) Schetter, the family moved to Whitefish Bay, WI in 1950. In 1954 Carl graduated Marquette University College, with a BS degree in Business. Carl joined the NROTC and was on active duty from 1954-1957 stationed in San Diego. He graduated from Marquette Law School in 1959, but continued with the Navy Reserves as a JAG officer, retiring with the rank of Commander in 2011.
In 1960 Carl married his wife, Susie, began their family and was head of his own Law Practice for 30 years. They lived in Shorewood, and then Glendale, WI and also owned homes in Elkhart Lake, WI, and Siesta Key, FL.
Carl and his wife moved from Wisconsin to the Napa Valley in 1989, joining 3 of their kids who were already in California. Carl passed the CA State Bar in 1991 and was a practicing attorney in Napa until his retirement in 2014.
Carl and his wife Susie embraced the Napa Valley wine life, culture and the California great outdoors. Carl was Chairman of the Napa Chapter of the IWFS (International Wine and Foods Society) and enjoyed many memorable tasting experiences at local wineries and found kinship with like minded wine aficionados. He also was a member of the Knights of the Vine, the Napa Valley Men’s Luncheon Club, member of the Napa Valley CC and members of their beloved St. Apollinaris Catholic Church. They also loved the great outdoors and traveled frequently to state parks, especially Yosemite, to camp and hike.
Those fortunate enough to have known him know that he delighted in meeting new people, strived to make others feel welcome and was a quick wit with a good story always at the ready. He and Susie touched many lives over the years with their midwestern bred kindness and warmth.
He is preceded in death by his Northstar, Susie Mandeville Schetter (2017), and survived by his 4 grateful children, Fred, Mary Butler (Paul), John (Patty), and Tom Schetter who all reside in CA, 7 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. He is also survived by two sisters, Helen Connolly, (Tom, Deceased), and Paula Schetter.
Blessing of his ashes is scheduled for July 10, 2020 at St. Apollinaris in Napa, CA. Condolences can be sent to 7 Valley Club Circle, Napa, CA 94558.
