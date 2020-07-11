Carl Frederick Schetter

Carl and his wife Susie embraced the Napa Valley wine life, culture and the California great outdoors. Carl was Chairman of the Napa Chapter of the IWFS (International Wine and Foods Society) and enjoyed many memorable tasting experiences at local wineries and found kinship with like minded wine aficionados. He also was a member of the Knights of the Vine, the Napa Valley Men’s Luncheon Club, member of the Napa Valley CC and members of their beloved St. Apollinaris Catholic Church. They also loved the great outdoors and traveled frequently to state parks, especially Yosemite, to camp and hike.

Those fortunate enough to have known him know that he delighted in meeting new people, strived to make others feel welcome and was a quick wit with a good story always at the ready. He and Susie touched many lives over the years with their midwestern bred kindness and warmth.

He is preceded in death by his Northstar, Susie Mandeville Schetter (2017), and survived by his 4 grateful children, Fred, Mary Butler (Paul), John (Patty), and Tom Schetter who all reside in CA, 7 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. He is also survived by two sisters, Helen Connolly, (Tom, Deceased), and Paula Schetter.

Blessing of his ashes is scheduled for July 10, 2020 at St. Apollinaris in Napa, CA. Condolences can be sent to 7 Valley Club Circle, Napa, CA 94558.