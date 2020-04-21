× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1940—2020

Carl John Larsen passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at his home. Carl was 79 years old and born on July 11, 1940.

He lived on the same Ranch on Las Amigas Rd. his entire life. He attended Napa schools and graduated from Napa High in 1958. He worked at Mare Island Naval Ship yard as a General Foreman as a Pipe fitter in Shop 56 for over 30 years until Mare Island closed.

He married Carolyn M Johnson on September 24, 1961 and raised 3 children Diane, Carl JR and Mallory.

He was an active Las Amigas 4-H club leader and enjoyed raising pure breed duroc’s pigs, duck and bird hunting, carving ducks, riding dirt bikes and competed in Eduro racing, camping, fishing with his brother on the Napa and Sacramento River. He was handy and could repair anything and loved spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed his wife’s cooking.

Carl is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn M Larsen (Johnson) and his parents Ernest and Elenor Larsen and mother-in law Marjorie F Johnson and his Father in-law Chesley I Johnson.