1940—2020
Carl John Larsen passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020 at his home. Carl was 79 years old and born on July 11, 1940.
He lived on the same Ranch on Las Amigas Rd. his entire life. He attended Napa schools and graduated from Napa High in 1958. He worked at Mare Island Naval Ship yard as a General Foreman as a Pipe fitter in Shop 56 for over 30 years until Mare Island closed.
He married Carolyn M Johnson on September 24, 1961 and raised 3 children Diane, Carl JR and Mallory.
He was an active Las Amigas 4-H club leader and enjoyed raising pure breed duroc’s pigs, duck and bird hunting, carving ducks, riding dirt bikes and competed in Eduro racing, camping, fishing with his brother on the Napa and Sacramento River. He was handy and could repair anything and loved spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed his wife’s cooking.
Carl is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn M Larsen (Johnson) and his parents Ernest and Elenor Larsen and mother-in law Marjorie F Johnson and his Father in-law Chesley I Johnson.
Carl is survived by: Daughter Diane C Holstein, son-in-law Michael J Holstein. Son- Carl J Larsen JR, Daughter Mallory J Davis and son-in law Michael Davis and Granddaughter Sadie Beth Davis. Grandson-Beau T Larsen his wife Dene and Great Granddaughter Megan McKenzie Larsen, Granddaughter Lauren M Larsen. Brother-Edwin L Larsen and sister in-law Dianne Larsen. Sister in-law Irlene F Morgan and Brother in-law George W Morgan, Nephew Dr Kenneth E Larsen and wife Dr Leslie and children Hayden, Natalie, Matthew and Jack. Nephew James E Larsen and wife Carolyn and son Raymond. Niece Jennifer M Gunnell and husband Tom and children Morgan and Lexi. Nephew George C Morgan and wife Robyn and Children Dustyn and Jessy.
No services due to the Corna Virus Epidemic. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.
