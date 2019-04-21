Carl M. Hamilton

Carl Morton Hamilton was born June 11, 1931 and entered into rest on April 16, 2019. Carl was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. He joined the Marines and was drafted into service for the Korean War in 1951 as Lance Corporal Tank Commander. After the war, he relocated to California where he met and married Dorothea Kreer in San Francisco. In 1961, they moved to Calistoga where Carl assumed ownership and management of the Little Village Resort while also working at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Shops 41 and 56. After retiring from Mare Island, he joined the SIRS (Sons in Retirement) and focused more time on improving his golf handicap.
Carl appreciated meeting people and creating new friendships, preferring to drive each day to the nearby grocery store to buy his local newspaper so he could stop and chat with someone he would undoubtedly know. He enjoyed playing golf, planting and tending to his vegetable garden, Monday night Bocce, and rooting for the San Francisco Giants either at the ballpark or from his favorite living room chair. He volunteered at the California Veteran's Home in Yountville where he found a common thread among his veteran comrades.
Carl is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothea Hamilton, his daughters Monica (Douglas Haigh), Kirsten Hamilton, and Alison Hamilton (Scott Woody), his grandson Andrew Haigh, his brother Richard Hamilton (Margaret), and sister Betty (Bill Mohn). He is predeceased by his brothers Don Hamilton and Johnny Hamilton. A Memorial Mass will be said in his honor at St. Helena Catholic Church on April 25th at 11:00am followed by inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences at www.AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com, 707-789-9000