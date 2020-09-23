Carmen Ciaccio

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1923—2020

Carmen passed peacefully on 9/18/2020 with many whispers of “I Love You.” She spent her early years in Sherbrook Quebec and Montreal Canada.

She married her high school sweetheart and then joined her new husband in training for the Royal Canadian Air force. She always said it was the happiest time ever.

When WWII was over she accompanied her husband to New York. That adventure lasted 24 years until they came to Napa, California. Their marriage lasted 53 years.

Carmen was the Snow Rose while living in Canada, she was the New York Bell while living in New York, and she was the Dancing Queen while living in California.

She enjoyed extensive traveling, knitting, hand crafts, dancing and socializing with the Sons of Italy, the Italian Catholic Federation (ICF), and the Knights of Columbus.

Carmen is preceded in death by her husband Thomas, sons Kenneth and Thomas, parents, sisters, brothers, and many loving friends.

Carmen is survived by her daughter Nancy, granddaughters Natalie and Amie, grandson Gaby and five great grandchildren.