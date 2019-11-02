1942—2019
Carmen Elaine Withrow (Terrell) passed away peacefully on October 8th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend, she will be dearly missed by those that knew and loved her. She was a compassionate person, kind to everyone, not one to talk about others and always there for you in a time of need. She was born on June 19, 1942 at home in Whitt, Texas, the youngest of 6 children and 12 years younger than the next oldest sibling. Struggling in Texas to make ends meet, her parents moved with her to Clovis, California in 1953 where her older brother Wayne and his family had settled. She graduated from Clovis High School in 1960 and started taking classes at a local business college.
In 1964 Carmen married Max Withrow and moved to Fresno where they bought their first home and had their children, Kim and Greg. In 1978 they had the opportunity to move to South Lake Tahoe and become partners in a welding supply and compressed gas business with Max’s brother. Carmen kept the books, did payroll and worked to keep the business afloat; she wasn’t always the “good guy”, having to collect money from a few not so great customers and dealing with creditors in those early years. Eventually, Carmen and Max bought Tom’s share of the business so he could retire. The business became very successful over the years allowing them the ability to sell the business and retire in 2006.
You have free articles remaining.
Carmen loved calling South Lake Tahoe home. She spent a lot of time walking in the meadow near her home and going on hikes and walks with girlfriends all around Lake Tahoe. She was a member of Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra for many years and was proud of the work they did for women. She was involved with her children’s sports leagues including Bobby Sox Softball and South Tahoe High School Athletic Boosters. As a business owner they always were donating helium gas and balloons for fundraisers or money to sponsor local teams. She was a member of the Lake Tahoe Hi-Lo’s Jeep Club, a member of Women of the Moose and she bowled in a senior league where she made many friends. Later in life she became active at Hope Lutheran Church and volunteered at the church’s day care center.
In 2014 Carmen and Max moved to Napa to be close to their children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and going to Yoga at the gym where she made new friends. She was actively involved in raising her grandchildren by driving them to and from school, sporting events and other after school activities or just bringing them lunch to school on occasion. She loved spending time with them and was so committed, that for many years she drove from South Lake Tahoe every other week to help with their daycare.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ban and Addie; her siblings, Wayne, Jennie, Bob; and her son Greg. She is survived by her beloved sisters, Frances and Susie; her husband, Max; daughter, Kim; son-in-law, Tom Blackwood; and grandchildren, Marissa and Kyle. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on November 16, 2019 at Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, 94559 with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please support Queen of the Valley Foundation—Cancer Care or Cancer Wellness Program or a charity of your choice.