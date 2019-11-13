1948—2019
Carmen Garcia De Vazquez was known to everyone as “Mami”. She was the youngest of 12 children and born to a Mexican Mother and an Otomi Father—a native group indigenous to Mexico. Mami married her husband “Papi” in Villagran, Mexico and moved to the U.S. in 1967. Mami made a career as a seamstress but her one true love was making food in the kitchen. Making food was her way of saying “I Love You”.
Mami is survived by the love of her life “Papi” Jose C. Vazquez Sr, her 5 children Leticia Vazquez, Jose C. Vazquez Jr., Sonya Vazquez, Elizabeth Vazquez, and Judy Vazquez De Galvan, her 8 grandchildren, Anthony Barrientos, Giovanni Barrientos, Ciara Plancarte, Tristan Ruvalcaba, Aidan Ruvalcaba, Johann Risbeck, Julian Estevez, and Nathan Estevez.
The Memorial Service will be held on 11/15/19 at 12pm at the 7th Day Adventist church in Saint Helena.