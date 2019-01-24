Carol Ann Anderson

1944—2019
Carol, 74, passed away Friday, January 18 at PeaceHealth, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield, OR. She fought with grace and courage to stay, but a series of health setbacks became too much to overcome. Following a major stroke, she passed away with comfort care with her husband of 55 years by her side. She was born in Lane, KS one of three children. Her family moved to California when she was 13 years old. She married James (Jim) Travis Anderson on May 26, 1963 in Napa, CA. Jim and Carol retired early, she from Pacific Bell, and traveled in their RV full-time for 14 years until they settled in Aumsville, OR, in 2005 so they could live close to their two adult children and four grandchildren. Carol loved her family, her garden, and her cookbooks. She enjoyed traveling to visit family, planning family gatherings, participating in the Red Hat club, Bunco, and water exercise classes at the Stayton pool. Carol is survived by, brother: Lee Milton Ellis of Folsom, CA; daughter: Nancy (Christopher) Powell, of Aumsville, OR; son, Kenneth (Deborah) Anderson, of Aumsville, OR; and grandchildren: Quinn, Dillon, Catherine and Shelby. Carol is preceded in death by her father: Earl Claude Ellis; mother: Lavina Evelyn (Glenn) Ellis; and sister Alberta Mae Best. Memorial service will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Pearl Masonic Lodge in Turner, OR. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton, OR.