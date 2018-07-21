1935—2018
Joined her husband, retired City of Napa Fire Captain Robert J. Foley, Jr, in heaven on Sunday July 15, 2018 just shy of her 83rd birthday.
Carol was born July 29, 1935, in Oakland, California, to Francis E. Meehan Sr. and Georgina C (Hildebrand) Meehan and moved to Napa in 1943 during World War II.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 57 years, and her siblings, Michael, Barbara, Frank Jr, Dennis and Donald. She is survived by her nieces and nephews Debi Meehan, Angelo Peruch, Karen Howell, Lynn Hill, Larry, Steve and Jim Gragg, and sister in law Jean Meehan, along with other family and friends.
I want to express my sincere thanks to Krystal Smith and her amazing team of care givers at Napa Valley Senior Living and to the doctors, nurses and hospice team at Kaiser Hospital.
Arrangements by Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel www.treadwaywigger.com
Private Interment will be at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa