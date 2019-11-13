Carol E. Rodriquez was born to care, support, and love others. Carol was a carefree, adventurous spirit who cared about others more than she cared for herself.
Carol spent her life working with children, devoting herself to the families of Browns Valley Elementary School. Her love of her work was evident through the elaborate experiences she provided to her after-care students, from plays she wrote herself to "The Italian Cafe" and family barbeques. She always loved all of her children.
Her passion, creativity, and inventive games were always a part of any party or event she planned. She loved bringing her friends together in celebration, always with food, decorations, activities, and fun.
Carol was a world traveler, throughout Europe and the United States, but her favorite city was San Francisco, where she appreciated art museums, dancing, live theater, and all kinds of dining.
Carol's love of life was matched by her love of the Lord. She found fellowship at Grace Baptist Church in Napa where she was a member of Galatians 2:20 Choir and later was a part of Church of Christ in Vacaville.
Carol loved learning and attended Napa Valley College, where she received her AS in Liberal Studies. She worked toward her teaching credential at Chapman University and received a Bachelors in Psychology with a minor in music and a Masters from Sonoma State University.
If you were lucky enough to find yourself on an adventure with Carol, whether it was a day at the beach, watching a thunderstorm, driving around at night, watching a live concert or a play, sitting at a bonfire, watching the fireworks, cheering at a sporting event, traveling to a new place, a day at Disneyland, or even just a good conversation or a big hug, count yourself blessed.
Carol is survived by her loving friends, who are comforted to know she is now dancing with her beloved Mama and organizing her own welcome party with Jesus, who undoubtedly said, "well done, good and faithful servant."
All who knew her are welcome to celebrate Carol at a Remembrance Party Potluck on Saturday 23rd 3-5:30pm. Please RSVP for the details at sffungirl/@yahoo.com