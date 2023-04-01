Carol Erickson was born August 1, 1930, in Oakland, CA, to Theodore Soderlund and Pearl Panttaja. Carol passed on February 25, 2023, at the age of 92, in Vallejo after a short decline of health.

Carol grew up in Oakland going to the local schools, and attended college at UC Berkeley receiving a degree in English Literature. She was baptised at the age of 18 into the Lutheran Church, which went on to shape her future as a member of her community. She met her husband LaVerne Erickson, who was serving in the U.S. Navy, in San Diego and they married in 1954. LaVerne and Carol moved to Napa in 1961, where they raised three children, Linnea, Eric and Nils. Carol was predeceased by her parents and husband.

In her many capacities, titles, and leadership Carol maintained a role first with Emmanuel Lutheran Church who later, in 2005, merged with Redeemer and continued to be strongly involved at Napa Valley Lutheran Church and her extended community. She became a pillar of strength and leadership through many changes over the course of 62 years. She was a woman of many varied interests and hobbies, some of which included camping, reading, knitting and sewing, frequent travels both foreign and domestic, and enjoying gatherings with her many friends and family.

Memorial service is pending.