Carol Hope Hughes, born on November 21, 1928, in St. Marie's, ID, peacefully passed away on September 8, 2023. She was the beloved daughter of Lucille and Esta Fletcher, who have preceded her in death. Carol was also preceded in death by her ex-husband, Jack Hughes; her siblings: Helene Edwards and Marilyn Fletcher; and her son, Russell Hughes.

Carol's legacy lives on through her cherished grandson, Jude Hughes; and her great-granddaughter, Ariel Hughes, who will forever carry her spirit and love in their hearts. She is survived by her brother, William (Bill) Fletcher.

Carol Hope Hughes will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and the love she shared with her family. She touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A private memorial service will be held to celebrate Carol's life and honor her memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to a charity of your choice in Carol's name.

May she rest in eternal peace.