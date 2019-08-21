Carol J. Blumer

1931—2019
Carol Jean Blumer, age 88, died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease on Friday August 9, 2019, in Napa, California. She was diagnosed in 2016 with late stages of the disease.
She is preceded in death by her brother Edward Dane, and husband Dale Blumer. She married Dale in 1952. They met shortly after Dale’s honorable discharge from the United States Navy at Skaggs Island, while Carol was working in her father’s Railway Express Office in Napa. The couple had two children together, Jeff and John.
Carol was born on February 23, 1931 in Colfax, California to mother Pearl Dane, and father Archie Dane. She graduated from Napa Senior High School in 1950.
In 1963, she and Dale moved to Watsonville, California where Dale worked in bookkeeping and accounting, and Carol volunteered in the local school district working in the elementary school library, as well as at the California Department of Farm Labor. Carol and Dale were very involved in the Presbyterian Church in Watsonville and enjoyed activities with friends they met there. In 1972, Carol’s husband Dale found a business opportunity back in Napa, and the family moved there and remained until Dale’s retirement, after which they toured the country in their motor home. After Dale’s passing in 1992, Carol moved to Green Valley, Arizona, and worked in a few clerical positions before retiring. Carol was active in her church there, participating in several home Bible studies and Valley Presbyterian ministries, most notably, Stephen’s Ministry. She was active in their Senior Supper Club and sang in the church choir for several years.
Carol was a loving and nurturing mother. She was a socially active woman who was deeply involved in writing, music and various forms of art for most of her life. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, playing golf, and fellowshipping with camping friends from the Napa Presbyterian Church, Merrimac’s with Dale, and participating in Bible Study Fellowship for many years. Her family and friends will always remember her as an outgoing and spiritually encouraging person who loved to laugh and have fun.
Carol is survived by her son, Jeff Blumer and her daughter-in-law Kim, of Napa; her son, John Blumer and her daughter-in-law Kathy, of Clovis, California; and her grandchildren, James Blumer of Tokyo, Japan, Karen Follis of Clovis, Henderson Blumer of Los Angeles, David Blumer of Clovis, Rieson Blumer of El Cerrito, California, and her great-granddaughter Paige Follis.
In lieu of services or flowers, Carol’s children request, if so led, that you would send donations to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation (NY—www.alzinfo.org), or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (NY—alzfdn.org). The family would like to thank Collabria Care Hospice of Napa (collabriacare.org) for coordination of Carol’s transitioning care with Napa Valley Care Center, also prior to this more recent transition, Nazareth Rose Garden of Napa-Dementia Care, and Angels Above of Tucson, Arizona.