1933—2019
Carol June Lyons (Jennings) passed peacefully with her family by her side on August 28, 2019. On March 21, 1933 she was born in Silver City, Iowa and in 1936 her family moved to Oakland, CA. Shortly after they moved to the Napa Valley and as a young child they lived on Atlas Peak where she and two of her siblings attended a one-room school house. Some of her fondest memories were of time spent on Atlas Peak.
She graduated from St. Helena High School in 1950. In 1951, Carol married Wesley “Red” McDaniel and together they had three children. She and Red belonged to many horse clubs such as Rolling Ridge Riders and Pope Valley Ropers & Riders. Carol & Red divorced but stayed in each other’s lives as friends. Carol maintained a wonderful relationship with Red and his wife Lynda McDaniel.
During the 1970’s, Carol worked at Safeway in St. Helena. In 1980, Carol married Paul Lyons Sr and they moved to Mariposa where they built a home “The Sweet Pines Ranch” After a few years the coast called their name and they moved to Reedsport, Oregon where they fished together and met many great friends. In 2000, Paul & Carol moved to Yountville, CA to be close to family again.
Carol loved sports, mostly baseball and basketball, but watched it all and enjoyed rooting on her favorite teams. She also loved to play cards at different celebrations with the family.
Carol will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by many. The list of loved ones Carol leaves behind is LONG. She is survived by son Mike McDaniel (Kathy), daughter Cindy Armstrong (Rick), daughter-in-law Ruby McDaniel and step-daughter Diana Monez (Dan); 6 grandchildren: Mike McDaniel II (Lacey), Michelle Pramuk (Mike), Mitch McDaniel (Mayra), Dylan McDaniel, Jim Armstrong (Ashley), Amber Hillabolt (Ryan), along with step-grandchildren Robert Buehler & Mindy Monez. Carol also has 10 great grandchildren whom she loved very much, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Our hearts are at peace knowing she has joined her siblings Ken Jennings, Betty Schulte, Marian Matsiak, Patty Hendrickson, husband Paul and beloved son Rick.
A celebration of Carol’s life will take place on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 from 12pm – 3pm in the clubhouse at Bella Vista Park in Yountville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:
Veterans Home of Yountville, 260 California Dr., Yountville CA 94599