1934—2019
Carol Mae Hinrichs passed into her new life on May 7, 2019 at the age of 84 years young. Carol was born July 22, 1934 in Milwaukie, WI where she spent most of her youth. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Bert K. Hinrichs.
Carol is survived by her two sons and their wives: Jay and Lori; John and Sandy. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Stephanie (Hinrichs) Baca and Steve Baca, Jay T. Hinrichs, Alicia and Guen Benjamin, Kahli and Joshua Grantz, Marisa Veys, Sarina (Hinrichs) Carnes and Steven Carnes. Carol’s great grandchildren are; Steven Baca, Shaelynn Baca (Craig), Adam Baca, Hailey Baca, Siena Baca, Jacob Grantz, Summer Grantz and Meyer Grantz.
Carol is also survived by her special Wisconsin Family Dani and Cyndee and their families. She went back each Summer for the Wisconsin State Fair.
Carol loved Hawaii and the Napa Valley. She loved socializing and making friends. Carol has many friends that were very dear to her heart. She appreciated greatly how much her friends were there for her and she expressed over and over how blessed she was by these wonderful people in her life. If asked how Carol was doing she would say “Great”. No matter what her trial was she would always say “Great”! Carol volunteered as a Candy Striper in her younger years, worked with her husband in their real estate company and worked in the tasting room at Conn Creek Winery. After she retired from the winery she volunteered at the Napa Valley Visitors Center and the Napa Valley Senior Center. She could tell you where EVERYTHING is located in Napa Valley. We joked with Carol that in Napa they think the Queen of the Valley is the hospital but we know who the Queen of the Valley is… it is Carol Mae Hinrichs. She laughed.
She always made sure she was presentable with her makeup, in-style fashion and jewelry. She was a very petite sweet but also a FORCE to be reckoned with. She believed and lived the power of positive thinking and left a huge legacy of how to face adversity with class and dignity. Carol will surely be missed by many.
Please join us at a Hawaiian themed Celebration of Life for Carol held on Father’s Day, Sunday June 16 from 1-4 p.m. at the Meeting Room at the Hawthorn Village, 3663 Solano Avenue, Napa, CA 94558
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to your local Humane Society in honor of Carol Mae Hinrichs who was an avid animal advocate.