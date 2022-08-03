Carol Marie Wilson, aged 81, passed away April 9, 2022 in her St. Helena home. She passed peacefully after a long illness that she fought with characteristic grace and dignity.

Born to Helen and Carl Hesselschwerdt in Oakland, California, on April 19, 1940, she is predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Thomas Wilson; by her parents; elder sister, Joan; and younger brother, George.

After graduating from Holy Names High where she played violin and served as concert mistress, Carol went on to attend San Jose State. She put her college education on hold when she married Denys Cazet in 1958, and began their family together in Oakland. After their first two sons, Craig and Robert were born, they moved to Corcoran, where their third son, Scott, was born, then to St. Helena in 1962, where their daughter, Michelle, was born. Carol, who originally wanted to be a kindergarten teacher, put all her energy into her children. They were the light of her life, and her focus was always on their well-being.

In 1976, Carol was hired by Helen and Les Niemi as the food buyer for Freemark Abbey Gift & Gourmet. It was here that she met Dodie Burroughs, who would become one of her dearest friends.

In 1978, she married Thomas "Mot" Wilson. They moved to their home on Spring Mountain, where she and Mot soon established Deer Run Bed & Breakfast, declared to be one of the "50 Best B&Bs in North America", by Frommer's Travel Guide. They happily ran the B&B for nearly 30 years, caring for guests, and spending time with their new grandkids.

They travelled often, and were fortunate to make good friends everywhere. They loved traveling to Hawaii with family, or to Wormley England to visit their good friends John and Jenny Fisher. They enjoyed quick trips to Truckee to check in on Cousin Jewel, or to Tahoe with Roy and Stella Raymond. Whether it was a simple family ski trip to North Star, or just the two of them traveling through Europe, they were always in good spirits and great company.

After more than 3 decades of traveling and almost as many caring for travelers, Carol and Mot retired the B&B to live a quieter life.

Carol, who spent her life in dedication to caring for others, was cared for in the end by those who loved her most, her children and grandchildren. She will be missed tremendously.

Carol is survived by her four children: Craig (Julie), Bob (Michell), Scott (Tom), Michelle (Jerry); her five grandsons: Jonathan, Nicholas, Ty (Cindy), Kasey (Mickie), Max, and her great -granddaughter, Autumn.

The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the kind caregivers who managed Carol's long-term treatment at the Martin O'Neill and Queen of the Valley cancer centers, as well as to Collabria for providing such compassionate and professional care at the end of her life. Private services were held at the Holy Cross Chapel and the St. Helena Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Carol can be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer research at www.lustgarten.org.