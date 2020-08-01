× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1943—2020

Carol (Speer) Hollister passed away on July 28, 2020. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Carol was born in Chicago, IL on March 2, 1943. As part of a Navy family, she moved frequently during her early years, slowly making her way to Long Beach, California, as a young adult. In 1970 she married Clayt Hollister and they moved to Medford, Oregon, to be near Clayt’s sister and family. They moved to Napa, California, in 1976 with their daughter Janet, where they put down roots.

Carol loved her life in Napa. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grand-puppy, Zoe, and she had wonderful friends that she considered family. Carol was very creative and always had numerous home decorating, gardening, cooking, sewing, needlepoint, and decorative painting projects going on at any given time. Anyone who has ever received a gift from Carol knows that she was the best gift wrapper out there. She was proud of her more than 25 years working at Harvest Pediatrics. She loved her job and her co-workers dearly.

There are not enough words to express our gratitude to all the wonderful people from St. Joseph’s Health, Collabria Care, and Hearts that Matter. We appreciate the kindness and compassion they extended to Carol during her medical care and hospice transition.

No funeral services will be planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Carol’s honor to Collabria Care, Whiskers, Tails & Ferals, or Napa Humane.