May 17, 1930—May 22, 2023

Carole was born in Minnesota to her late parents, Gordon and Alma Stuhr. She had three sisters and is survived by Sharon (Stuhr) Grauer of Arizona. Upon graduation, she moved to Chicago to attend beauty school.

After moving to Napa in 1952, she worked in several department stores and prior to retirement she was a long-term salesperson at Montgomery Wards.

Carole loved gardening, sewing, and painting porcelain dolls as wel as other crafts.

She was a loving and devoted mother to Karen (Lorenzo) Hicks, Nancy (Lorenzo) Higgins, Scott Stanley and Jami (Stanley) Aldridge. She was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.