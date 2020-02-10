1944—2020
Carolyn Camille Burris (Wagner) died peacefully after a long and difficult illness in Napa, CA on February 6, 2020 at the age of 76.
She is survived by her six loving children: Shane Kollin Ripon WI, Charlie Kollin Redwood City CA, Gina Morhun (Kollin) Glenview IL, Michael Kollin Marin CA, Joey Kollin San Francisco CA, Amber Mills (Kollin) Napa CA, her nine grandchildren John and Jeffrey Kollin Ripon, Shelby Kollin Napa, Elena Kollin Santa Cruz, Ashley Cullison Napa, Nicklas and Zachary Mills Napa, Camille and Drew Morhun Glenview, her great grand-daughter and the joy of her life, Azariyah Mclemore Napa. She is further survived by her four brothers Joseph “Jay” Wagner Napa, Mervyn “Butch” Wagner Billings MT, Ronald “Ronnie” Wagner Suisun CA, George Paul McCuen Napa, two step sisters Maureen and Collen McCuen Napa, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.
Carolyn is preceded in death by parents Josephine “Joey” McCuen, Mervyn “Babe” Wagner, son Gary James Kollin, husband Gary Gordon Kollin.
We acknowledge our sister Amber Mills for her unwavering loving care and support of our mother over the last four years so that she could continue to live in her home the final years of her life and for being at her side in her passing. We would also like to thank the many members of Collabria Care Hospice in Napa, especially Maggie, Ally, Jamie, Teri and Chaplain Greg who supported our family through this difficult journey. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.collabriacare.org in Carolyn’s memory.
No services are planned per Carolyn’s wishes. Her ashes will be interred at a private service to be scheduled at a future date at Tulocay Cemetery.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.