Carolyn Strong Woodson

Nov. 29, 1940 - March 18, 2023

NAPA - Carolyn Strong Woodson, 82, born in Stuttgart, AR, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, CA. She was surrounded by her immediate family members who were each able to share their words of love at the time of her passing.

Carolyn grew up in Hope, AR, where she raised her horse "Bess," learned piano and spent many afternoons in her father's dental office meeting his patients and helping wherever she could. She was an excellent student with a personality that won her many friends. She attended Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans where she pledged Chi Omega sorority. She transferred to the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville as a junior where she graduated with an English major. Upon graduation, she moved to Houston, TX, and taught the children of astronauts who flew the NASA Mercury and Gemini missions. It was here where she met her future husband, Alfred Richard (Dick) Woodson III.

They were married in Hope, AR, and moved to San Mateo, CA, where Dick began his career as a pilot for United Airlines. They raised two children in Livermore, CA, and eventually moved to Pebble Beach, CA, until the children completed their primary education. Upon her husband's retirement, they moved to Yountville, CA, where she gardened, edited the book "Why's and Sighs," wrote regular columns in the Napa Register.

Carolyn studied at San Francisco Theological Seminary and graduated with a Masters in Divinity. Her first pastorship was at Kenwood Community Church where she served as head pastor. After that, she worked as a substitute pastor for the Congregational Church in the Bay Area.

She enjoyed creating sermons that interwove literature, music and theatre in a way that was relevant and meaningful to her parishioners. When at home she enjoyed tending to her roses and vegetable garden and fruit trees that produced some of the best heirloom tomatoes and persimmons in Napa.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Dick Woodson; her son, Alfred Woodson; daughter, Sarah Woodson; brother, Dr. Samuel M. Strong (Stephanie); nieces: Sharon Strong (Mike) and Samantha Strong Lawson (Benjamin); six grandchildren; and five grand-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by, The Feeney's, her "extended family" through the adoption of three of her grandchildren. They have been a rock in her life for the past 15 years and added greatly to her peace and her enjoyment of life and that was fully reciprocated.

The family would like to add a final comment: "Carolyn embodied unconditional love and exceptional fortitude in the face of adversity. She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends. Carolyn was a devoted Christian woman and minister who exemplified her devotion with her words and actions. She touched many lives in her years as a daughter, sister, wife, teacher, minister, and friend to all who knew her. The world is better place through her efforts in this life."

A memorial service will be held at St. Helena Methodist Church on Saturday April 8, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. to celebrate her life and share in remembrance. Her remains will not be present at the service and anyone who would like to pay their respects is welcome to attend.

Memorials in Carolyn's name can be made to St. Helena Methodist Church.