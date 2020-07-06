Carrie K Reed

1966—2020
Carrie lost her fierce battle with kidney cancer shortly before her 54th birthday. Her family was by her side when she passed peacefully in her sleep. Prior to her illness, for many years, Carrie was a hair stylist at Bernie’s salon in Napa.
Carrie was the cherished daughter of Lynn Reed, Rancho Mirage, CA,
the beloved sister of Jeffrey Reed, Putnam CT. She will be dearly missed by her niece Caitlyn, nephew Jeffrey Jr. and their mother Patricia Cloutier Reed. No funeral services are planned.
