Carrie Newell

1919 – 2019
Carrie was born March 27, 1919 in Fairfield, CA. She was one of thirteen children. Carrie wanted to make it to her 100th birthday and she did! She loved to walk in her younger years. Carrie entered the first Senior Olympic Games and won the walking division. She enjoyed sewing and crochet.
She will be missed by her family dearly. She is survived by her son Brian Newell and his wife Jean of Carmichael, CA; son Bob Newell (Deceased) and his wife, Penney of Rio Linda, CA; daughter Celia Newell Brown and her husband Mark of Napa, CA. Carrie had four grandchildren: Jamie Brown Miller of Napa, CA; Garrett Brown of Napa, CA; Rena Cisneros of Rio Linda, CA; and Zane Newell of Sacramento, CA. Carrie also had four great-grandchildren: Kelsey Brown of Napa, CA; Zepellin Newell of Sacramento, CA; Fallon Cisneros and Ramsey Cisneros of Rio Linda, CA. Carrie is now reunited with her loving husband, Ralph and their beloved son, Bob.
Carrie’s family is grateful to the Kaiser Hospice Team, especially “Justine”. We would also like to thank the home helpers: Ramona, Liberty, Rose, Beth and Peggy.
At Carries request, no services will be held. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.