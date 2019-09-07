Catherine Dian Fisher

1968-2019
Catherine (Cathy) Dian Fisher died unexpectedly in Napa CA on June 22nd, 2019 at the young age of 50. Cathy is survived by her parents, Len and Judy Fisher of Napa, CA. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Burdick (Buzzie) and her husband Paul Burdick of Sacramento CA., as well as her nephews Christopher and Matthew Burdick of Sacramento CA and her uncle Jim Jenifer of Monterey and many cousins. Last but not least Cathy leaves behind her beloved cat Pepper. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Leslie Jenifer and C.M. and Leota Fisher.
Cathy was born in Napa, CA on July 26, 1968. She graduated from Napa High School in 1986. She attended Napa Valley College, taking computer and art classes. She spent many years working in the hospitality industry in the Napa Valley, an area that she shined in.
Cathy brought beauty in all that she touched. Leaving us with many beautiful art projects to enjoy with lots of glitter and sparkle just like her personality. She spent countless hours and took pleasure in tending to her beautiful garden that will be enjoyed by her friends and family. She was a lover of the arts and enjoyed dancing and listening to music. She was funny, outgoing and vivacious. We will always remember her infectious smile, piercing blue eyes and caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.
When you think of Cathy, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Donations in Cathy’s honor can be made to Napa Wildlife Rescue. http:/www.napawildliferescue.org
A celebration of Cathy’s life will be held on Sunday September 15th at 2:00 p.m. at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA.