NAPA - Catherine Mahoney passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

She was the beloved wife of the late John J. Mahoney for 45 years. She was the loving mother of Maureen Ann Talbot (Chris) and John Michael Mahoney. Catherine was an adoring grandmother of Kelsey Siobhan Talbot and Connor Michael Talbot.

Catherine came from a loving family in County Galway, Ireland. She was the daughter of Timothy and Nora Martin; they had six children: Pat Martin (Barbara, both deceased), Tom Martin (deceased), Mary Uribe (Ralph, both deceased), Theresa Martin (deceased), and Michael Martin (Maureen).

Catherine had a great devotion to The Divine Mercy.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Divine Mercy are appreciated. Father Joseph MIC Marian of Immaculate Conception P.O. Box 4 Stockbridge, MA, 01263-0004.