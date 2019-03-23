1953—2019
Catherine Schimmer lost her battle to cancer on March 10, 2019, surrounded by family.
Catherine was born October 12, 1953 in Anchorage Alaska. At 6 months old, she moved with her family to Napa, CA, where she grew up graduating class of 1971 from Siena High School. She worked as a drafter for Pacific Bell for several years.
Catherine met her husband John in September 1977. On July 4, 1981, they were married and her dream of becoming a mom was fulfilled by caring for John’s son, Eric. Once married, they had three daughters, Mari, Julie, and Heather. Catherine and John made a loving home for their family and raised their children with good values. With their son and three daughters, Catherine’s was able to enjoy motherhood fully by being a homemaker. She enjoyed volunteering in classrooms, going on field trips, being a Girl Scout troop leader, and being a part in all of her children’s activities. Catherine became a Grandmother to three boys who she loved dearly and was very proud of. Catherine never missed a family function and loved celebrating birthdays and holidays with her whole family.
In 1998, Catherine and John took the opportunity to own and operated an automotive repair shop for 10 yrs. In 2008, she found her way to work as an assistant manager at Silverado Orchards A Retirement Home. She worked there until her illness required her to step down in December 2018. She loved working there, interacting with the residents, setting up cross word puzzle, planning holidays and events there.
Catherine will be remembered for her big heart, patience, kind and caring ways. She had a way of making you feel loved and was a caring mom to all she met. Catherine always made it a goal to call her family members on their birthdays to sing them Happy Birthday, something everyone looked forward too. She loved going to the beach, being in the sun, filling birthday cards with confetti, watching Hallmark Movies with her husband, dressing up for Halloween, picking out the family Christmas ornament, celebrating her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving, and most importantly spending time with her family. She never let you get off the phone or leave the house without an “I love you.” She will forever be loved and missed by her family.
Catherine is preceded in death by her parents, Richard Barragan and Hope Barragan-Barthel. She is survived by her husband John P. Schimmer. Children, Eric (Stacy), Mari (Sarah Gillooly), Julie (Jason Roche) and Heather. Siblings, Randy Barragan and Christina McCarty. Grandsons, David and Sam Gallegos and Elijah Schimmer. Plus many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Cooombsville Rd, Napa with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Napa LGBTQ Connection or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.