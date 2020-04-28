1932—2019
Cecil Barrymore (C.B.) Lowry, age 87, died at home in Saint Helena, CA on October 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and treasured wife.
Cecil was born in Pembroke, North Carolina on May 31, 1932. With Native American roots, he worked his parents’ cotton and tobacco farm alongside five older brothers and a baby sister. In June 1953, Cecil graduated from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. He worked through college caring for a paraplegic, taking night shifts in a local theater, and toiling summers in the Gary, Indiana, steel mills. Following his studies, Cecil served his country with deep pride as a medic in the U.S. Army.
Cecil found his corporate ladder in the soft drink industry, securing a first job with Coca Cola headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. He then took a position with the American Bottlers of Carbonated Beverages in Washington D.C., where he met the love of his life, Sandra (Sandy) Bocook. With his bride and first two girls, he soon moved to California starting as a Technical Director for Shasta Beverages and advancing to serve for 24 years as Vice-President of Science and Technology. He completed his career as VP of Rudolf Wild of America, all the while relishing his life and family (4 girls) in the San Francisco Bay Area.
In retirement, Cecil consulted for Golden Brands of San Francisco before he and Sandy made Saint Helena home in 1997. They established deep ties in the Napa Valley community as members of the First Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena, the Historical Society, Health Spa Napa Valley, and the American Legion Post 199. Cecil was an avid sports fan, gathering with family and friends to cheer on the San Francisco 49ers, Golden State Warriors and his alma-mater UNC Tar Heels.
Cecil embraced life; showering his love upon his family with generosity and wisdom. From his amazing mind, warm smile, infectious sense of humor, and ability to articulate ideas around a multitude of topics, Cecil was a bright spirit at every occasion. But his home-grown modesty from his North Carolina roots never faded. He was not one to boast about his achievements, but quick to recognize achievements of others. Cecil did not fear death, telling Sandy he had “enjoyed a great life.” Even more so, those who knew and loved Cecil shared an inspiring journey that will always live within them.
Cecil is survived by his wife, Sandy; his four daughters: Barbara Barnhart, Jackson, CA; Karen Canzoneri, San Mateo CA; Jennifer Carruthers, San Francisco, CA and Amy Nielsen (David), San Clemente, CA; his sister Barbara Conner, Matthews, NC; seven grandchildren, and four great¬grandchildren. Cecil survived his parents: Marvin and Stella Lowry, Pembroke, NC; and his five brothers: Marvin Jr. Lowry, Athens, TN; Murrill Lowry, Indianapolis, IN; Curliss Lowry, Atlanta, GA; Ronald Lowry, Virginia Beach, VA; and Tolbert Lowry, Gastonia, NC.
Services are postponed.
The family asks that memorial contributions in Cecil’s honor be made to Collabria Hospice and First Presbyterian Church of Saint Helena.
