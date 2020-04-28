× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1932—2019

Cecil Barrymore (C.B.) Lowry, age 87, died at home in Saint Helena, CA on October 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and treasured wife.

Cecil was born in Pembroke, North Carolina on May 31, 1932. With Native American roots, he worked his parents’ cotton and tobacco farm alongside five older brothers and a baby sister. In June 1953, Cecil graduated from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. He worked through college caring for a paraplegic, taking night shifts in a local theater, and toiling summers in the Gary, Indiana, steel mills. Following his studies, Cecil served his country with deep pride as a medic in the U.S. Army.

Cecil found his corporate ladder in the soft drink industry, securing a first job with Coca Cola headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. He then took a position with the American Bottlers of Carbonated Beverages in Washington D.C., where he met the love of his life, Sandra (Sandy) Bocook. With his bride and first two girls, he soon moved to California starting as a Technical Director for Shasta Beverages and advancing to serve for 24 years as Vice-President of Science and Technology. He completed his career as VP of Rudolf Wild of America, all the while relishing his life and family (4 girls) in the San Francisco Bay Area.