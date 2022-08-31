Cecilia Rodriguez

1935-2022

Cecilia Rodriguez, 87, died August 22, 2022, in St. Helena. Mrs. Rodriguez was born in Arequipa, Peru, to Jose Acosta and Fortunata Villasante on February 1, 1935. She moved in 1969 to the Napa Valley and worked for various local companies and then St. Helena Hospital where she retired.

Cecilia is survived by her husband, Augusto Rodriguez; son, Percy Rodriguez; brothers, Roberto, Juan, Salvador, Pedro; sisters, Manuela, Maria, Agripina; granddaughter Aria Rodriguez; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Jesusa and Fermina, and her beloved daughter Monica Rodriguez.

The memorial service will take place this Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the St. Helena Spanish Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Burial will take place Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the St. Helena Cemetery.