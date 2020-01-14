Cecilio Rubio Garcia 1939—2020
Cecilio Rubio Garcia also known as “Cecil”, passed away on January 3, 2020 in Napa, California at the age of 80.
Cecil was born on October 30, 1939 in Rancho Cucamonga, California. On August 8, 1959, Cecil married the love his life, Rose Perez. He owned Garcia Plastering Company for 42 years. He loved going fishing with his grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Cecil is survived by his wife, Rose Garcia of Napa, CA; daughter, Cecilia Garcia of Sonoma, CA; son, Sol Garcia (Angela) of Suisun, CA; daughter, Wendy Garcia of Idaho; brothers, Greg Garcia of Vacaville, CA and Rito Garcia of Napa, CA; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a public Viewing on Friday, January 17th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Tulocay Chapel, with a Service beginning at 2pm, and a Reception to follow the service.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.