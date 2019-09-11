Charla Gail Goudeau

1956—2019
Charla passed away at home on Friday, August 23 after a hard fought 5 year battle with breast cancer. She was 63. Charla was born to parents Charles and Dorothie Slade on July 28, 1956, in Waco, Texas. After relocating to Wheatland, CA in 1963, Charla spent her entire youth in Wheatland and graduated from High School in 1974.
Charla eventually relocated to Napa, CA during 1980 and worked in various administrative positions in the Winery Industry for 30 years. Charla was also a 911 dispatcher for two years. Charla retired from Guala Closures in February 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Charla was passionate about animals and was successful in breeding and showing boxers since 1981 under the name Cabernet Boxers.
Charla is survived by her husband of 14 years, Gary Goudeau; mother Dorothie Slade; sister Sandra Suetta; and brother Philip Slade. Memorial services will be held at Grace Church of Napa Valley on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11:00 a.m. In Charla’s honor, donations can be made to your local animal humane society.