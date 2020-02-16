Charlene Ellen Harris Kephart

1929—2020
Charlene Ellen went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by family in her home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She enjoyed 90 beautiful years of life and touched countless souls with her unconditional love and limitless compassion.
Charlene was born Wednesday, April 24, 1929 in Hyannis, Nebraska to Charles Harris and Hattie (Smith) Harris. Her first seven years were lived in the ‘sand hills’ of south-western Nebraska. The family lived in a hay-bale house in the tiny town of Arthur surrounded by fields of grain crops and pasture for their few livestock. After enduring several years of blistering drought and watching the precious topsoil of their land blow away as dust clouds, the decision was made to sell all they could, pack the rest on top of an International pick-up truck and head west.
The family moved to Napa, California in 1936. Her brother Bob who was seventeen at the time, procured several carpentry books at the tiny Goodman Library downtown. The family began to build a home on a small parcel of land they purchased in North Napa on Park Avenue just a few blocks from Napa Union High School. Charlene enrolled in the second grade at Lincoln School (Currently New Tech High School). She attended Intermediate school for the seventh grade and then Napa Union High school, graduating in 1947. Charlene was known for her kindness, beautiful smile and creative writing skills. Friends made in those early school days were friends held dear until her last days here.
The year after graduation she married Dan Watson (1948) and they had two daughters, Sandra in 1949 and Nancy in 1951. After fifteen years of marriage they were divorced in 1963. Charlene juggled working and parenting her two teen girls for the next four years. In 1967 she met and, that same year, married Gaylon Kephart. They had two children, Darrin in 1969 and Julie in 1972. Charlene and Gaylon enjoyed 42 happy years together.
Charlene’s early employment was working for Watson’s Jewelers, Montgomery Ward and Albert’s Department Store. For ten years she worked at Pacific Telephone and Telegraph, in the business office, from 1958—1968. She made many good friends there whom she continued to see for an annual lunch into the present time.
She was a life-long Christian and active in the Church of Christ and Napa Valley Baptist Church (currently Napa Valley Life Church) for many years. She taught a number of children’s and ladies’ bible classes over the years. Her ‘bible-class ladies’ were some of her dearest friends and she looked forward to their lively discussions of scripture weekly.
Charlene was an avid bowler knocking pins with her husband Gaylon in many amateur leagues in Napa over the years. She also loved to sing—her clear soprano notes rang out beautifully as they wove in and out of the hymns in church. Writing—both prose and poetry—was one of the great creative pleasures of her life. She would document life, comment on love and spin out tales of the challenges and beauty of living in this world.
Her greatest satisfaction involved her family, especially her grandchildren. She and their grandpa, Gaylon, were the ‘kids’ biggest fans and supporters in all that they did. Gramma always had an empathetic ear, a ready band-aid and chocolate-chip cookies that could cure any ill.
Charlene cherished her many friendships both old and new.
You have free articles remaining.
She looked forward to bi-monthly lunches with a group of school friends, some of whom she had known since grammar school, including—Irene Gochenouer, Maxine Bardessona, Delores Bailey and Joan Burrell. She loved reconnecting semi-annually with her friends from the Telephone Company and she valued the ‘sisterhood’ relationships she shared with her ladies bible class.
Charlene is survived by her
Children—daughters, Sandee Fuller and Julie Rhorer, her son Darrin Kephart Maisha (Jasper Trout) and son-in-law Joel Rhorer.
Grandchildren—Danny Gingles, Monica Fuller Serranzana, Bodhi Maisha, Jade Rhorer, JourneyDay Rhorer and Javelin Rhorer.
Great Grandsons—Adam Gingles, Joshua Serranzana and Aylo Satori.
Nephews—Tom Harris, Jim Harris and John Harris.
As well as many, many dear and wonderful friends.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Gaylon, her brother Robert Harris and her daughter, Nancy Watson Cester.
A ‘Celebration of Love for Charlene’ will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2pm at the Napa Valley Life Church, 2303 Trower Avenue in Napa.
Donations, for those who wish, may be made in Charlene’s name to the Napa Valley Life Church—http://nvlife.org/give/