1947—2019
Charlene Maria Stewardson passed away on January 19, 2019, at the age of 71 years. Her husband, Robert at her side. Charlene fought a 11-month valiant battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Charlene was born on November 26, 1947 in San Francisco and raised in Napa, she was predeceased by her parents James L. and Inez J. Marchese. Charlene attended St John the Baptist Catholic School, Silverado Jr High and Napa High School, Class of ‘66. She went on to graduated from Napa Jr College, then Beauty School. Charlene work at House of Miller and Cut ‘n Curltyle Center. After 35 years in the hair business she retired in 2005.
In 1990 she and her husband moved to Roseville, CA. In recent years they spent part of the winter months in Cathedral City, CA. Charlene enjoyed walking and running, including 2 Napa Valley Marathons, 2 Bay to Breakers and several walk-a-thons, gardening and travel.
Charlene is survived by Robert ‘Bob’ Stewardson, her husband of 41 years. Cousin Ed Marchese and brother-in-law Jerry Fielding.
Charlene requested no church services, with a graveside service to be scheduled at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd, Dixon, CA 95620. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen of the Valley Foundation, 1000 Trancas Street, Napa, CA 94558