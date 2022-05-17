Charles Benjamin Dorsey, lovingly known as Chuck, was born on July 2, 1982 to Charles and Kerri Dorsey in Vallejo, California. On May 1, 2022, at the age of 39, Chuck lost his courageous struggle with life. He is now in Heaven where he no longer suffers in pain and will live in eternal joy and peace.

Chuck was compassionate and served and helped others. He was creative, an attentive listener, artistic, loyal, a lover of music, and a brilliant author of witty one-liners. Chuck was a friend to everyone, a stranger to no one, and always made time for those who needed it most. He especially had a heart for people with life struggles.

Chuck was involved in Napa High Choir, wrestling, swimming, and water polo. Upon graduating, he moved to Houston with his sister Heather and later attended Chico State where he earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.

Chuck was devoted to his career, his family, and to being the best son, brother, and friend. He loved unconditionally and nurtured his relationships with depth and sincerity. Chuck enjoyed guitar, skydiving, snowboarding, gaming, reading, hanging with his friends, exploring, hiking, and being outdoors.

Chuck was a light to this world, ever smiling and laughing. The profound offering of support and condolences upon the news of his death is an example of the friendship and joy he brought to others and this world. His death is a tremendous loss for so many who deeply loved and cared for him.

Chuck is survived by his father and mother, Charles and Kerri (Cranefield) Dorsey; his sister, Heather Dorsey-Stone; brother-in-law, Andrew Stone; nieces, Ava and Alexis Stone; nephews, Kellan and Matthew Stone; six cousins and their spouses; grandmother, Betty Dorsey; many aunts and uncles, countless friends, and so many people who adored and loved him.

Chuck was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Benjamin Cranefield and Charles R. Dorsey, grandmother, Christine Cranefield; and uncle, David Dorsey.

Services will be held at Napa Valley Life Church on May 28th at 2:00 pm, 2303 Trower Ave. For additional information regarding gatherings and celebrations text Heather 979.709.1241

In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please donate to a Suicide Prevention Organization of your choice. Also, there will be a garden and trees planted in Chuck's honor by the Stone family. Contact Heather regarding this.