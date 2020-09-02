× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1942—2020

Charles Blevins, a long time Napa resident passed away in Fallon, Nevada on August 26 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born on March 9, 1942 at Parks Victory Hospital in Napa. He attended Napa schools and was engaged in various businesses During his lifetime. After retiring, he and his family moved to Fallon. Charles enjoyed bringing old cars back to life, especially those that others had given up on.

Charles was predeceased by his Mother Lois Blevins, his Father Kermit Blevins and two brothers, Peter and James Blevins as well as his second wife, Gloria. He is survived by his first wife Julie, daughters Lorrie Parmenter and April Blevins, son Kermit and numerous nieces,nephews, and grandchildren as well as three brothers, Joseph, John, and George Blevins of Napa. Due to virus concerns, family only services to be conducted by Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon on September 4th, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to he charity of your choice.