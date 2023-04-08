NAPA - Charles Christopher Herbert, 72, passed away at his home on Monday, March 20, 2023.

A 40-year Napa resident, Chris was born on August 10, 1950, in Santa Fe, NM, to Mary (Ulbrich) and Dr. Charles Herbert. He grew up in San Francisco, the eighth of twelve children. He graduated from the University of San Francisco, and did his graduate studies at Sacramento State University.

Chris worked as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, LCSW, for 30 years at Napa State Hospital from 1978- 2008. After retiring, he became a landscape photographer. Chris was generous with his time, talent, and treasure. He loved his family, working in his garden, tennis and cherry pie. He also loved sharing his Irish sense of humor with others.

He is survived by Sandra Staulcup, his extraordinary wife of 30 years; his beloved children: Matthew Stephen, and Janna Michele.

He is also survived by seven of his siblings: Betsy DeMartini (Ray), Michaele Ann Herbert, John Herbert (Elizabeth), Deborah Grochol, Susan Brown (Bruce), Hon. Paul Herbert (Diana), Lisa Herbert-Hunter (Bob); twenty eight nieces and nephews and many grand and great-grand-nieces and nephews.

Chris was predeceased by his parents and siblings: Ruth Corinne Herbert, Merry Kathleen Leland, Barbara Ravnik, and Peter Herbert.

A celebration of life will be held for family and close friends at a later time.