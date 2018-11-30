1951—2018
Charles Emerson Hunt, 67, died expectantly on October 24, 2018 at his residence in Napa. He is survived by his sister Ann Rice (John), his niece Alicia Connelly (Ian), his two grandnephews Ewan and Reid Connelly and by his many, many friends throughout the Napa Valley.
Charlie was born to Emerson and Florance Hunt on November 16, 1951 in Long Beach, CA. He graduated from North Torrance High School in 1969 and spent four years in the U.S. Navy. Charlie worked for the past thirteen years with Trader Joes in the Bel Air Plaza. He considered his fellow employees and Trader Joe customers as dear friends. Charlie passions were reading books on history, philosophizing over a cup of coffee and giving his undivided attention to all he met.
A curtain has closed and Charlie’s many friends and loving family will miss a kind, thoughtful friend and loved one who followed his own path. A celebration of his life will be held at the beginning of next year.
