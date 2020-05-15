Charles Francis “Skip” Dresel

1930—2020
Born Napa, CA; died 4/9/20, age 89, in Oakland.
Predeceased by parents, Carl “Bunk” & Verona Dresel, and brother, Don Dresel (Larry Larrabee).
Survived by Mary, wife of 60+ years; children Peter, Chuck (Danette), Libby (John Brazil), Anne; grandchildren Aislinn, Patrick, Aidan, Jordan; brother Carl “Bud” Dresel (Alma); nieces Karen, Tricia (Mark); grandnephew C.P.
Grew up in Napa, which he valued for its incredible community support for kids. SF Examiner all-NorCal high school basketball center; Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame inaugural class inductee. Played basketball at and graduated from UC Berkeley where he made many life-long friends. After serving in the Air Force in Korea as an accounting officer, joined Touche Ross as a CPA. Worked many years as VP/General Auditor, Bank of California, then retired from Blue Shield of CA as VP, Financial Planning.
He and Mary raised four children who are supremely grateful to be theirs and thankful for their parents’ active support of anything they ever wanted to do. Four adored grandkids followed, also basking in their unconditional love and support. Skip wanted nothing more in life than to be a good son, brother, husband, father, friend, and Opa—you did it spectacularly, Dad!!!
He lived to “shoot the breeze” and got along with everyone (especially if they listened to his stories—repeatedly!), from teammates to kids’ friends, neighbors to co-workers and favorite grocery store checkers. Compassion, tolerance, ethics, and respect guided everything he did, underpinned by his gentle, humble, generous nature. In later days, sports and puzzles were favorite pastimes, but Mary was always the treasured anchor he couldn’t have lived without. To our relief, his expressive love and legendary sense of humor lasted to the very end.
Celebration of life will be at a later date, when we can gather properly to honor this incredible man, partner, father, Opa, and friend. To be notified, please email cfdresel@gmail.com.
Eternal love and gratitude to Skip’s Dream Team of caregivers: Jocelyn, Shay, Vea, Maya, Sonia, Psalm.
Memorial contributions in Skip’s honor may be made to the UC Berkeley Undergraduate Scholarship Fund:
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.