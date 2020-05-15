Charles Francis “Skip” Dresel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1930—2020

Born Napa, CA; died 4/9/20, age 89, in Oakland.

Predeceased by parents, Carl “Bunk” & Verona Dresel, and brother, Don Dresel (Larry Larrabee).

Survived by Mary, wife of 60+ years; children Peter, Chuck (Danette), Libby (John Brazil), Anne; grandchildren Aislinn, Patrick, Aidan, Jordan; brother Carl “Bud” Dresel (Alma); nieces Karen, Tricia (Mark); grandnephew C.P.

Grew up in Napa, which he valued for its incredible community support for kids. SF Examiner all-NorCal high school basketball center; Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame inaugural class inductee. Played basketball at and graduated from UC Berkeley where he made many life-long friends. After serving in the Air Force in Korea as an accounting officer, joined Touche Ross as a CPA. Worked many years as VP/General Auditor, Bank of California, then retired from Blue Shield of CA as VP, Financial Planning.

He and Mary raised four children who are supremely grateful to be theirs and thankful for their parents’ active support of anything they ever wanted to do. Four adored grandkids followed, also basking in their unconditional love and support. Skip wanted nothing more in life than to be a good son, brother, husband, father, friend, and Opa—you did it spectacularly, Dad!!!