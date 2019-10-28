1949—2019
Charles Imrie was born to Robert and Ellen Imrie on August 6, 1949 in Altadena, Calilfornia and passed away October 21, 2019 in Napa. After graduating from Sacramento State he worked as a cardio technician at San Leandro Hospital in San Leandro, California. He retired in 2005.
You have free articles remaining.
Charles was passionate about sea turtles after living for 2 years in Hawaii. He married his wife Linda Imrie on the beach in Oahu and looked forward to their annual trip to Oahu for their anniversary.
Charles was predeceased by his father Robert Imrie, his mother Ellen Imrie and his sister Katherine Phillips. Charles is survived by his wife Linda Imrie and his brother-in-law Gary Phillips. A celebration of Charles’ life will be held at Tulocay Cemetery on Wednesday October 30 at 11:00am